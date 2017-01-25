U.S. Strikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Members in Yemen

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2017 — U.S. military strikes in central Yemen’s Baydah governate last week killed five al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula operatives, U.S. Central Command officials said today.

A Jan. 21 strike killed three operatives, and strikes conducted Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 each killed one.

"Strikes against al-Qaida operatives in Yemen put consistent pressure on the terrorist network and prevent them from plotting and executing attacks against the U.S. and our allies," said Army Maj. Josh T. Jacques, a Centcom spokesman, adding that the terrorist group remains a significant threat to the region, the United States and beyond.