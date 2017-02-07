Mattis Confers With Afghan President During Phone Call

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to discuss the enduring U.S.-Afghan security relationship, according to a statement issued by Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

Mattis thanked Ghani for his leadership and emphasized the importance of the government of national unity to the stability of Afghanistan, Davis said in the statement.

Importance of U.S. Afghan Relationship

Ghani affirmed his commitment to reforms, especially eliminating corruption, and highlighted the importance of a sustained U.S.-Afghan relationship for the security of Afghanistan and the region, the spokesman said.

In light of the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, including today's attack against the Afghan Supreme Court, Mattis offered his condolences for the sacrifices of the Afghan people and commended Ghani's unwavering commitment in the face of the enemy, Davis said.

Both leaders expressed their desire to maintain a strong relationship and look forward to engaging again in the near future, the spokesman said.