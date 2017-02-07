HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Confers With Afghan President During Phone Call

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to discuss the enduring U.S.-Afghan security relationship, according to a statement issued by Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke by telephone with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to discuss the enduring U.S.-Afghan security relationship, Feb. 7, 2017. Pictured here, an Afghan air force A-29 Super Tucano flies over Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2016. The highest priority skill set for the Afghan pilots is close air support. Pilots are trained to employ rockets, precision-guided bombs, general purpose bombs and strafing in support of ground troops. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Larry Reid Jr.
Mattis thanked Ghani for his leadership and emphasized the importance of the government of national unity to the stability of Afghanistan, Davis said in the statement.

Importance of U.S. Afghan Relationship

Ghani affirmed his commitment to reforms, especially eliminating corruption, and highlighted the importance of a sustained U.S.-Afghan relationship for the security of Afghanistan and the region, the spokesman said.

In light of the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, including today's attack against the Afghan Supreme Court, Mattis offered his condolences for the sacrifices of the Afghan people and commended Ghani's unwavering commitment in the face of the enemy, Davis said.

Both leaders expressed their desire to maintain a strong relationship and look forward to engaging again in the near future, the spokesman said.


