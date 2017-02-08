Mattis, Mexican Military Leaders Discuss Bilateral Relationship

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke by phone with Mexican military leaders yesterday, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said.

In a statement summarizing the call, Davis said Mattis’ introductory conversation with Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Navy Secretary Adm. Vidal Soberón Sanz focused on the importance of the U.S.-Mexico defense relationship.

Commitment to Strong Relationship

“Secretary Mattis noted the bilateral commitment to strengthen our close bilateral defense relationship and to improving cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” he said.

Mattis lauded Mexico's growing leadership in the region and commended Mexico’s willingness to host the Central American Security Conference in July, assume the presidency of the Inter American Defense Board in 2017, and to host the Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas in 2018, the spokesman added.

The defense leaders stated their commitment to the North American Defense Ministerial process and to working with Canada to address mutual North American defense challenges, Davis said.