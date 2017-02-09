Cooperation Highlights Mattis’ Conversation With Indian Counterpart

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2017 — In his first phone conversation with Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis committed to build upon the “tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said yesterday.

In a statement summarizing the call, Davis said Mattis underscored the strategic importance of the U.S.-India relationship and India's role in advancing global peace and security.