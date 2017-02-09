You must be in Edit Mode to enter content, and then you can use the Module Action Menu or Module Action Buttons to manage content
HomeNewsArticle

Cooperation Highlights Mattis’ Conversation With Indian Counterpart

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2017 — In his first phone conversation with Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis committed to build upon the “tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said yesterday.

In a statement summarizing the call, Davis said Mattis underscored the strategic importance of the U.S.-India relationship and India's role in advancing global peace and security.

“Secretary Mattis and Minister Parrikar affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defense efforts, to include the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative,” he added.

Related Biographies

Jim Mattis
India Jim Mattis SecDef