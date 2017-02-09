DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the U.S.-Pakistan defense relationship, according to a statement issued by Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's commitment to counter all militant groups operating in its territory, Davis said in the statement.

Mattis recognized the significant sacrifices the Pakistan military has made in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, and expressed appreciation for the Pakistan military's recent support for efforts to defeat ISIS-Khorasan Province, the spokesman said.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral military-to-military relationship, and highlighted the importance of continuing to work together on counterterrorism and regional stability, Davis said.