Mattis to Attend NATO Meeting, Munich Conference

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will embark next week on his second trip as secretary to attend a NATO Defense Ministerial and the Munich Security Conference, according to a DoD news release issued today.

Departing on Feb. 14, Mattis will begin his trip in Brussels in Belgium, where he will meet counterparts from NATO member-nations and, separately, host a meeting of ministers from the counter-Islamic State of Iraq and Syria coalition, the release said.

On Feb. 17, Mattis will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he will have a series of meetings with key international counterparts, the release said.

The trip will underscore the commitment of the United States to the NATO alliance and to defeating ISIS, according to the release.