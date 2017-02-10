You must be in Edit Mode to enter content, and then you can use the Module Action Menu or Module Action Buttons to manage content
HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Meets With German Defense Minister at Pentagon

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hosted German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen at the Pentagon today to exchange perspectives on defense security issues with one of America’s closest allies, according to a statement issued by Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen with an enhanced honor cordon as she arrives at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen with an enhanced honor cordon as she arrives at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen with an enhanced honor cordon as she arrives at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr Pentagon Arrival
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen with an enhanced honor cordon as she arrives at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Download Download Image Link Image details page

The two leaders discussed the importance of the alliance between the United States and Germany, both bilaterally and as members of NATO, Davis said.

Mattis thanked the German defense minister for her country's leadership in NATO activities, and acknowledged the role that Germany plays in fighting terrorism, specifically in the counter-ISIL coalition, Davis said.

Mattis also cited the strategic importance of Germany as the host to 35,000 U.S. personnel, the largest U.S. force presence in Europe, the spokesman said.

Davis said both leaders look forward to working together at the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels in Belgium and the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.


Related Stories

Mattis to Attend NATO Meeting, Munich Conference

Related Biographies

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

Related Links

Defense Secretary’s Flickr Page
Germany Jim Mattis NATO SecDef