Stratcom Detects North Korean Missile Launch

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2017 — U.S. Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what officials said was a North Korean missile launch yesterday at 5:55 p.m. EST, according to a news release issued by Stratcom.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, the release said.

The launch of a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong. The missile was tracked over North Korea and into the Sea of Japan, the release said.

“The men and women of [Stratcom], NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Pacific Command remain vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security,” the release said.

Stratcom’s mission is to conduct global operations in synchronization with other combatant commands and appropriate U.S. government agencies to detect, deter and prevent strategic attacks against the U.S., its allies, and partners, and to be prepared to deliver warfighting capability to defend the nation.