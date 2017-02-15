Dunford to Meet with Russian Chief of General Staff

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2017 — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford will meet with his Russian counterpart tomorrow in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to a statement from the chairman’s office.

The chairman and Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valeriy Gerasimov will discuss a variety of issues, the statement said, including the current state of U.S.-Russian military relations and the importance of consistent and clear military-to-military communication to prevent miscalculation and potential crises.