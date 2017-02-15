DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2017 — In a meeting with his British counterpart on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers conference in Brussels today, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis noted his intent to keep the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom uniquely close by actively tending to it and showing it remains a cornerstone of U.S. security and defense policy, a spokesperson for Mattis said in a statement.

Sustained Leadership

Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said Mattis also thanked Defense Secretary Michael Fallon for his country's sustained leadership in NATO, acknowledged the United Kingdom's increased defense spending, and discussed opportunities to adapt the alliance in response to increased threats.

The two leaders pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and on their nations’ bilateral defense agenda, Higgins added.

Mattis is in Brussels to attend the defense ministers conference and to meet with partners in the coalition countering the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. He also will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany during this overseas trip.