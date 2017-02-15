Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Reaffirms Bilateral Relationship in Meeting With British Defense Minister

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2017 — In a meeting with his British counterpart on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers conference in Brussels today, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis noted his intent to keep the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom uniquely close by actively tending to it and showing it remains a cornerstone of U.S. security and defense policy, a spokesperson for Mattis said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, talks with British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon during a North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, talks with British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon during a North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, talks with British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon during a North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley British Talk
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, talks with British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon during a North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Download Download Image Link Image details page

Sustained Leadership

Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said Mattis also thanked Defense Secretary Michael Fallon for his country's sustained leadership in NATO, acknowledged the United Kingdom's increased defense spending, and discussed opportunities to adapt the alliance in response to increased threats.

The two leaders pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and on their nations’ bilateral defense agenda, Higgins added.

Mattis is in Brussels to attend the defense ministers conference and to meet with partners in the coalition countering the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. He also will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany during this overseas trip.


Related Biographies

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
Jim Mattis NATO SecDef U.K.