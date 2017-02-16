Work Confers With Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister at Pentagon

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2017 — Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work met with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin at the Pentagon yesterday, a spokesperson for Work said in a statement.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson said the two leaders discussed the recent escalation of violence by combined Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, as well as U.S. security assistance efforts to improve Ukraine's internal defense capabilities and the professionalization of the armed forces.

U.S. Supports Ukraine’s Sovereignty

Work emphasized to Klimkin that the U.S. remains strongly supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces, Hillson said.

The deputy defense secretary also encouraged Ukraine to remain committed to the implementation of reforms, which will make their defense enterprise more effective and efficient, she added.

Klimkin underscored the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine's right to decide its own foreign policy course and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Hillson said.