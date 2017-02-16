Navy Command Prepares for Pacific Partnership Mission

By Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton, USS Coronado

Singapore, Feb. 16, 2017 — Staff from Navy Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center Site Singapore, are providing logistical support for the joint high speed vessel USNS Fall River here today, initiating the final preparation phase for the 12th annual Pacific Partnership mission that will run from March through June.

The Fall River is the mission platform for Pacific Partnership 17, a multilateral mission that helps regional nations to improve their disaster response preparedness and capacities while enhancing partnerships throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Supporting Pacific Partnership Mission

“We are handling all of the critical logistical support for Pacific Partnership, including husbanding services associated with the departure of Fall River from Singapore and the various port visits for each of the missions, lodging for the participating personnel, transportation, phones for communication purposes, engineering and medical supplies,” said Carolyn McCloskey, FLC Site Singapore supervisory contracting officer for the husbanding branch.

FLC Site Singapore manages the Navy’s supply system throughout South and Southeast Asia, providing logistical support to surface ships, submarines, aircraft, and expeditionary forces operating in the region. The Singapore team will manage all contracting actions associated with Pacific Partnership.

The logistical support provided by FLC Site Singapore throughout Pacific Partnership will enable the mission staff and team from Coastal Riverine Group ONE, Task Force 73 and Military Sealift Command Far East to focus on completing the day-to-day operations, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the mission.

“Historically, logistical support determines the success of any mission,” said Navy Lt. Broward Maryan, deployed contracting officer for Pacific Partnership missions. “By providing complete and thorough logistical support throughout the mission, we enable our partners from CTF 73 and MSCFE to put all their energy into ensuring Pacific Partnership 17 is successfully carried out.”

NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka, one of eight fleet logistics centers under NAVSUP Global Logistics Support, is the Western Pacific region's largest U.S. Navy logistics command. The enterprise networks more than 20 sites and fuel terminals from Misawa, Japan, to Sydney, Australia; Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to Guam, with a mission to serve the Asia-Pacific region's forward deployed maritime forces with 24/7 operational logistics support integrating an extensive service provider network to deliver fuel, material, mail and supply chain services across the U.S. Navy's largest geographical area of operations.

NAVSUP GLS provides global logistics for a global Navy. The organization is made up of approximately 6,300 military and civilian logistics professionals operating from 105 locations worldwide providing an extensive array of integrated global logistics and contracting services to Navy, Marine Corps, joint operational units, and allied forces across all warfare enterprises.