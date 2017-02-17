Mattis Underscores U.S. Commitment in Meeting With Israeli Counterpart

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2017 — In a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Germany today, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis underscored the U.S. commitment to Israel's security and its qualitative military edge, a spokesperson for Mattis said in a statement.

Mattis attended the conference on the current leg of an overseas trip in which he also participated in meetings with NATO defense ministers and defense leaders from partner nations in the fight to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Regional, Policy Issues

The secretary and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Feb. 15 visit to Washington, as well as other mutual defense and regional policy issues, Higgins said.

“They concluded the meeting agreeing to continue close collaboration and consultation on a range of bilateral defense activities and initiatives,” she added.