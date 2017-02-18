Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Confers With Kurdistan Regional Government President

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani in Munich yesterday, a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The two men affirmed their commitment to their partnership to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the statement said, and they discussed the latest developments in the Mosul operation and the key role Peshmerga forces have played in the counter-ISIS fight.

Mattis and Barzani both noted the important military cooperation between the government of Iraq and the KRG, the statement said. They agreed battlefield success over the past year was made possible by strong cooperation between the government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and the United States.

Related Biographies

Jim Mattis

Related Links

Travels With Mattis
Defense Secretary's Flickr Site
Inherent Resolve iraq isis Mattis Travels

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe