Coalition Continues Strikes Against ISIS

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Feb. 19, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 26 strikes consisting of 28 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two vehicles and a communications tower.

-- Near Bab, three strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed a fighting position and a vehicle.

-- Near Raqqa, 10 strikes engaged seven ISIS tactical units and destroyed four oil storage tanks, three fighting positions, two ISIS-held buildings, two vehicles, a weapons cache, an oil refinement still and a communications station.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, 10 strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed eight oil wellheads, a weapons cache, a fighting position and an oil pump jack.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 43 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three tents, a vehicle and a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Kirkuk, a strike destroyed three front-end loaders and a bulldozer.

-- Near Kisik, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a weapons cache and an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Mosul, nine strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and an ISIS staging area; damaged nine supply routes and three tunnels; suppressed 11 mortar teams and an artillery team; and destroyed four ISIS headquarters, four watercraft, three engineering equipment pieces, three command and control nodes, two artillery systems, a vehicle, an excavator, a fighting position, an ISIS-held building, and an ISIS support facility.

-- Near Taji, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is a strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIS to use.

Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of

, the operation to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIS' ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.