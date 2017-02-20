Mattis Praises Resilient Iraqi Army During Baghdad Visit

By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Iraqi army Lt. Hager Haider, Iraqi ranger instructor, coaches an Iraqi ranger trainee Jan. 23, 2017, on Camp Taji, Iraq. The training was part of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve's mission to increase the effectiveness of Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Army photo by Spc. Derrik Tribbey

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2017 — In his first trip to Baghdad as defense secretary, Jim Mattis today praised the Iraqi army for its resilience and noted the forces are now focused on liberating west Mosul.

The Iraqi army has the full support of the more than 60 members in the coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Mattis told reporters in the Iraqi capital. VIDEO | 00:25 | Mattis in Baghdad: More ISIS Fights Ahead

"There will be more fights ahead. We'll stick together," the retired Marine Corps general said. "As we look at the future, we're going to continue to stand by the Iraqi army and the Iraqi people who are fighting this enemy."

He commended the accomplishments of the Iraqi army, saying the force has taken casualties, but has reconstituted itself both with equipment and personnel. After a months-long battle, east Mosul was cleared of ISIS. Now, the coalition-backed Iraqi forces have set their sights on freeing western Mosul.

Mattis Assessing

The secretary, during a stop Sunday in Abu Dhabi, told reporters the Iraq visit would allow him to "get current on the situation there," including on the political situation and the situation with ISIS.

"The only way you can do that is by talking to the people responsible over there on the ground," he said.

In Baghdad, Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, told reporters the Iraqi government realizes the fight is "very complex." VIDEO | 00:21 | Mattis Impressed by Resilience of Iraqi Forces

Townsend praised the Iraqi army as well, saying it has made a "remarkable turnaround" in two years.

(Follow Lisa Ferdinando on Twitter: @FerdinandoDoD)