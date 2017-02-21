Officials Provide Details of Latest Strikes in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Feb. 21, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes consisting of 28 engagements in Syria:

-- Near Bab, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, destroyed four ISIS-held buildings and damaged an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes destroyed six oil wellheads.

-- Near Palmyra, three strikes destroyed 26 oil tanker trucks.

-- Near Raqqa, seven strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; destroyed three fighting positions, a vehicle bomb, a garage, an improvised explosive device and a weapons facility; and damaged a bridge.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of 61 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and an ISIS staging area and destroyed a weapons cache, a vehicle bomb and a vehicle bomb facility.

-- Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS-held buildings, a vehicle bomb, a vehicle, a tactical vehicle and an unmanned aircraft.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 11 mortar systems, three ISIS headquarters, three ISIS-held buildings, two anti-air artillery systems, two tactical vehicles, two supply caches, a front-end loader, a fighting position, a weapons facility, a vehicle bomb and an improvised explosive device; damaged nine supply routes; and suppressed 14 mortar teams and an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb facility.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.