Face of Defense: Reserve Marine Pursues Education in Fitness

By Marine Corps Sgt. Sara Graham Marine Forces Reserve

BURWASH, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2017 — The Marine Corps is one of the toughest fighting forces today and prides itself on being fit to fight in any place against any enemy and in any element.

For Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Scott Kesler, a 22-year old Marine Corps reservist who grew up in the small town of Conneaut Lake in northwestern Pennsylvania, fitness has become a way of life.

“Fitness has always been a passion for me; I love crazy workouts and doing CrossFit. At the gym I’m a personal trainer,” Kesler said. “There, I have learned a lot from trainers and the importance of dieting, I just enjoy it.”

As rifleman with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, in Buffalo, New York, a high level of fitness is a job requirement, he said.

Family Motivation

Though the Corps’ fitness culture appealed to Kesler before he enlisted, he said the most significant reason he decided to become a Marine was his grandfather.

“My grandfather was my main motivation because I actually grew up without a father and he was the father figure in my life,” Kesler said. “He taught me everything I knew growing up, he passed away three and a half years ago but he is still always with me.”

He added that most important thing he learned from his grandfather was that a hard work ethic beats talent any day.

Although his grandfather was not a Marine, Kesler said his work ethic continues to motivate him. “He was the hardest-working man I knew and a strong family man, so I hope to continue in those same footsteps and carry out his legacy and make him proud,” he said.

Before he died, Kesler’s grandfather saw him graduate boot camp and move on to the School of Infantry.

Through the School of Infantry and in his current unit, Kesler said he has learned a great deal about what it means to be physically fit as a Marine. Recently, his unit traveled to Ontario, Canada, to conduct cold-weather mountain warfare training with Canadian forces. They learned survival techniques, how to operate in the arctic environment, conducted reconnaissance patrols and raids across rough terrain and took away valuable lessons from their Canadian counterparts.

“The Marine Corps definitely has a big fitness aspect to it, especially for what we did this weekend in Burwash, Ontario. The night raid we went on was a great display of our physical capabilities,” Kesler explained.

Importance of Fitness

Kesler said being physically capable is an essential part of being able to complete any mission a Marine is tasked with.

“Marines have to be physically fit on the battlefield. Your fitness level should never be a factor or problem when in combat,” he said. “When you're in a life or death situation, you must be able to protect yourself and the Marines around you or the ones who are under you. I always tell the Marines who are in my fire team this, ‘You should be fully capable of saving someone in a stressful and life or death environment; it doesn't matter how tired you may feel, you have to perform at all times, regardless of the situation.’”

Though Kesler trains to be physically fit as both a Marine and a personal trainer, he said the fitness requirements between the two vary.

“Some of it definitely crosses over, but it differs because much of the fitness requirement is long humps in the Marine Corps,” Kesler said. “What I do as far as fitness outside of the Corps focuses more on weight training, but it all helps.”

He added that he also offers lessons to his fellow Marines from what he has learned as a personal trainer.

“I try to provide advice, especially when something like a physical fitness test is coming up and they want to get more pull-ups; I always help out the guys the best I can,” Kesler said.

Fitness is important for everyone, he said, adding that he has worked hard to balance being a Marine, a personal trainer and a student. Kesler said his long-term goal is to receive a degree in health and education from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.