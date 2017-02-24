Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Feb. 24, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 28 strikes consisting of 36 engagements in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed four oil separation tanks.

-- Near Bab, a strike destroyed a tank.

-- Near Shadaddi, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; and destroyed three fighting positions, two vehicles, a storage shed, a tactical vehicle and a weapons storage facility.

-- Near Raqqa, 17 strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and an ISIS staging area; and destroyed three pumpjacks, a command-and-control node, a fighting position and a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed six oil tanker trucks.

-- Near Palmyra, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a tactical vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 84 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed eight mortar systems, six fighting positions, three vehicles, three weapons caches, two supply caches, two vehicle bombs, two vehicle bomb facilities, an ISIS-held building, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an anti-air artillery system, a light machine gun, an explosives factory, an unmanned aerial vehicle factory and an armoring factory; damaged 18 supply routes and six tunnels; and suppressed 33 mortar teams and an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Sinjar, a strike destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launch site and a vehicle bomb.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.