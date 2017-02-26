U.S., Coalition Continue Strikes Against ISIS

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Feb. 26, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 24 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed a vehicle-borne bomb.

-- Near Raqqa, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle, a tactical vehicle and a mortar system.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes destroyed six oil wellheads, an oil tanker truck and a front-end loader.

-- Near Palmyra, seven strikes engaged two ISIS staging areas and an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed five storage units, three tanks, two vehicles, an oil storage tank, a pump jack and an ISIS-held building; and damaged two oil storage tanks.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 23 strikes consisting of 84 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike destroyed an ISIS headquarters.

-- Near Beiji, seven strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and destroyed five vehicles, two ISIS compounds and a tunnel entrance.

-- Near Kisik, two strikes destroyed an ISIS headquarters and an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; destroyed 15 fighting positions, 11 mortar systems, three vehicles, three weapons caches, two ISIS-held buildings, two vehicle-borne bombs, a sniper position, an ISIS headquarters, two heavy machine guns, an artillery system, an unmanned-aerial-vehicle staging area and a supply cache; and suppressed 14 mortar teams, two ISIS tactical units, an artillery team and a rocket-propelled-grenade team.

-- Near Tal Afar, six strikes destroyed four ISIS headquarters, a vehicle and a tactical vehicle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.