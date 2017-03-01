Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, March 1, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 11 strikes consisting of 15 engagements in Syria:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes destroyed seven oil refinement stills, four wellheads, a pumpjack and a crane and damaged a bridge.

-- Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed six watercraft, an ISIS training camp and an ISIS maintenance facility.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 71 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed four bunkers, a weapons cache and a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed nine mortar systems, six fighting positions, five vehicle bomb facilities, three supply caches, three ISIS-held buildings, three vehicle bombs and an improvised weapons factory; damaged six supply routes; and suppressed 14 mortar teams and two ISIS tactical units.

-- Near Qaim, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle and a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Tal Afar, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle, a weapons cache and a recoilless rifle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.