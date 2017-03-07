Mattis Reaffirms U.S. Commitment in Call With Japan’s Defense Minister

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis discussed North Korea’s latest missile launches in a phone conversation last night with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said.

In a statement summarizing the conversation between the defense leaders, Davis said Mattis and Inada agreed that these launches are an unacceptable and irresponsible act that undermines security and stability in the region.

U.S. Remains Steadfast

“Secretary Mattis reaffirmed that the United States remains steadfast in its defense commitments to Japan, including its extended deterrence commitment,” he said. Mattis and Inada agreed to cooperate closely, along with South Korea, to strengthen deterrence and to maintain the peace and security of Northeast Asia, he added.

The two defense leaders met last month in Tokyo during Mattis'

