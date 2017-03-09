Pentagon Announces Research Equipment Award Recipients

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2017 — The Defense Department today announced awards to 160 university researchers at 84 institutions totaling $47 million through the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program, according to a DoD news release.

DURIP supports the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, supporting cutting-edge defense research and associated graduate student research training, the release said.

“DURIP instrumentation awards provide the unique means through which DoD supports universities in the acquisition of essential laboratory instrumentation, usually out of reach for most research grants,” Dale Ormond, principal director for research, said in the release.

‘True Enabler of Discovery’ for Science, Technology Research

Ormond added, “DURIP is a true enabler of discovery for DoD-supported science and technology research.”

Awards are administered through a merit competition jointly conducted by the Army Research Office, Office of Naval Research, and Air Force Office of Scientific Research, according to the release. Solicited proposals target university investigators conducting science and engineering research of importance to national defense.

Pertinent research underpins advances in materials, structures, and manufacturing science; quantum and nanosciences; computing and networks; electronics, electromagnetics, and electro optics; acoustics; neuroscience; fluid dynamics; robotics and artificial intelligence; and ocean, environmental, and life sciences and engineering, the release said.

The annual DURIP awards process is highly competitive, according to the release. Collectively, the service research offices received 685 proposals, requesting $283 million in funding, of which the most meritorious proposals were selected.

Awards range from $53,000 to $1.4 million, with an average of approximately $300 thousand per award, the release said. Selections made by the service research offices are subject to successful completion of negotiations with the academic institutions.