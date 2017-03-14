Face of Defense: Soldier Re-enlists to Continue Pursuit of Goals

By Army Spc. Efren Rodriguez 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

FORT STEWART, Ga., March 14, 2017 — “I chose to re-enlist because I feel my job is not done yet,” said Army Sgt. Angel Cruz, a multichannel transmission system operator-maintainer with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment.

Cruz, a Greenville, South Carolina, native, raised his right hand and recited the oath of re-enlistment here for three more years, Feb. 15, 2017.

Attaining Goals

“I have goals that I have set for myself that I have not completed yet,” he said.

Cruz said he hopes to become a drill sergeant, earn a degree in information technology and become a command sergeant major.

Cruz enlisted in the Army on June 30, 2010. He deployed in 2012 to Afghanistan with the 1st Infantry Division. However, he did not always have an interest in the military. As a child, he wanted to be a firefighter.

“I have always had a sense to serve the community,” Cruz said. “I was in 4th grade when September 11th happened, and it showed me that there was more to do."

In the future, he looks forward to working with new people, working in different duty positions and teaching soldiers how to be a better people each day.

“I want to show my soldiers that teamwork is everything,” Cruz said. “When you deploy you rely on the people to your left and right.”

‘Sgt. Cruz Leads by Example’

“Sgt. Cruz leads by example,” said Army Capt. Ian Murdoch, a communications officer and Cruz’s platoon leader. “When he tasks his soldiers to do something, he is always there with them.”

Cruz has some encouraging words for soldiers who are going through a tough time in their military careers and are second-guessing reenlistment: “Do not lose focus. Only you will know your true worth. Only you will know your full potential.”