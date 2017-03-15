Dunford, South Korean Counterpart Discuss North Korea

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2017 — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his South Korean counterpart discussed recent threatening actions by North Korea and other issues during a 30-minute phone call yesterday.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford and Gen. Sun Jin-lee, the chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, assessed changes in North Korea's nuclear and missile threat and the security situation in and outside of Korea, and they also discussed response options, according to a statement issued by Dunford’s office.

The chairmen recognized the possibility that North Korea could conduct provocative actions during the Key Resolve/Foal Eagle exercise, or in connection with North Korean major political events in April, the statement continued.

Close Collaboration

Dunford and Lee agreed to continue close collaboration so the two nations can maintain a firm, combined U.S.-South Korean defensive posture and immediately respond to any situation, the statement said.

’The alliance between the United States and South Korea "is ironclad," Dunford said in the statement. "The combined defense posture is firm regardless of the political situation in Korea," he added. Lee expressed his gratitude for the reassurance, the statement said.

This was the second phone call between the two military leaders since Feb. 1, and its purpose was to reaffirm American-South Korean resolve to manage the critical and changing security situation in and around Korea, the statement said.