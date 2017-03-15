U.S.-South Korea Alliance Leaders Visit USS Carl Vinson

From a U.S. Forces Korea News Release

YONGSAN GARRISON, Seoul, South Korea , March 15, 2017 — Combined Forces Command leaders visited the USS Carl Vinson as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier conducted patrols in the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula March 12.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Lee Sun-jin, U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, and South Korean Army Gen. Leem Ho-young, CFC Deputy Commander, flew aboard the Vinson and observed its operations.

Ensuring Security, Stability on Korean Peninsula

The Vinson’s presence in the area is an example of how the U.S.-– South Korea alliance “continues to enhance interoperability and key capabilities to ensure security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the region,” Brooks said.

“Seeing the crew in action, and how the U.S. Navy conducts their operations while underway is always impressive,” he added.

The U.S. routinely conducts maritime operations near South Korea for training exercises, that strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance and improve regional security, officials said.

Officials said assets from the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and other U.S. forces will conduct bilateral exercises with South Korean navy forces in the waters around the Korean Peninsula during the annual Foal Eagle exercise.