Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

U.S.-South Korea Alliance Leaders Visit USS Carl Vinson

From a U.S. Forces Korea News Release

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

YONGSAN GARRISON, Seoul, South Korea , March 15, 2017 — Combined Forces Command leaders visited the USS Carl Vinson as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier conducted patrols in the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula March 12.

Crew members from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson render honors to U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, center left, Gen. Lee, Sun Jin, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, center right, and Gen. Leem, Ho-young, deputy commander, Combined Force, Republic of Korea, center, on the flight deck, March 12, 2017. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
Crew members from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson render honors to U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, center left, Gen. Lee, Sun Jin, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, center right, and Gen. Leem, Ho-young, deputy commander, Combined Force, Republic of Korea, center, on the flight deck, March 12, 2017. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
Crew members from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson render honors to U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, center left, Gen. Lee, Sun Jin, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, center right, and Gen. Leem, Ho-young, deputy commander, Combined Force, Republic of Korea, center, on the flight deck, March 12, 2017. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano Alliance leaders visit USS Carl Vinson at sea
Crew members from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson render honors to U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, center left, Gen. Lee, Sun Jin, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, center right, and Gen. Leem, Ho-young, deputy commander, Combined Force, Republic of Korea, center, on the flight deck, March 12, 2017. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
Download Download Image Link Image details page

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Lee Sun-jin, U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, and South Korean Army Gen. Leem Ho-young, CFC Deputy Commander, flew aboard the Vinson and observed its operations.

Ensuring Security, Stability on Korean Peninsula

The Vinson’s presence in the area is an example of how the U.S.-– South Korea alliance “continues to enhance interoperability and key capabilities to ensure security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the region,” Brooks said.

“Seeing the crew in action, and how the U.S. Navy conducts their operations while underway is always impressive,” he added.

The U.S. routinely conducts maritime operations near South Korea   for training exercises,  that strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance and improve regional security, officials said.

Officials said assets from the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and other U.S. forces will conduct bilateral exercises with South Korean navy forces in the waters around the Korean Peninsula during the annual Foal Eagle exercise.


U.S. Forces Korea

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe