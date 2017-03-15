‘Bod Pod’ Tracks Physical Fitness Program

By Air Force Senior Airman Justin T. Armstrong 5th Bomb Wing

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, North Dakota, March 15, 2017 — With spring right around the corner, airmen will begin to exercise outdoors for a variety of reasons, including getting in shape for the summer.

To get the most out of workouts, whether losing fat or gaining muscle, the Health and Wellness Center here says it’s important to know a little bit about how your body works.

The center has a tool called the “Bod Pod” to help with fitness goals. The pod is available for active duty military members, family members age 17 and older, Department of Defense retirees and civilian contractors.

Tracking an Individual’s Resting Metabolic Rate

“The Bod Pod is used to determine body fat and weight, as well as measure resting metabolic rate,” said Lori Halvorson, Health and Wellness Center health promotion coordinator. “Your RMR is the amount of calories that your body burns at rest -- everyone’s rate is different.”

According to Halvorson, it’s important to know your RMR, especially if the goal is to lose fat or gain muscle mass.

“Without knowing your RMR, you’re not maximizing your workouts,” Halvorson said. “Not getting enough calories can slow your metabolism, burning lean muscle instead of fat.”

After a Bod Pod measurement, Sheena Swanner, the HAWC’s registered dietitian nutritionist, interprets the results to advise a safe calorie intake amount.

“From their RMR, I can better work with a patient to reach their calorie intake and weight goals,” Swanner said. “The Bod Pod isn’t only for athletes or overweight individuals. It’s for everyone.”

The entire appointment takes about 15 minutes, most of which is getting properly clothed for the machine. An individual will only spend about a minute in the Bod Pod itself.

Wear Loose Clothing for a Bod Pod Session

There are two guidelines for airmen interested in using the Bod Pod. Don’t eat, drink or exercise within two hours prior to the appointment, and wear form-fitting spandex to ensure an accurate reading.

Proper, form-fitting clothing is important, because the Bod Pod relies on air displacement to measure body composition. Lose clothing can render a less accurate reading.

“I personally think the Bod Pod is awesome -- it’s fast and it’s 99.7-percent accurate,” Halvorson said. “Members can also come back in eight to 10 weeks to compare their results. It’s a great motivator.”