Makin Island Earns Battle Effectiveness Award

By Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dennis Grube, USS Makin Island

PERSIAN GULF, March 16, 2017 — The deployed amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island received the 2016 Battle Effectiveness Award on March 14, marking the second time the ship has received the honor.

Navy Vice Adm. Thomas Rowden, commander of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, released the naval message announcing the award, which recognizes a command’s ability to perform efficiently in an operational environment and sustain superior overall performance in each department.

Crew’s Efforts Earned Award

“The Battle ‘E’ means more than just a pat on the back,” said Navy Capt. Mark Melson, the Makin Island’s commanding officer. “It is a testament to the crew’s hard work and ownership that make this the best ship in its class. With every inspection, this crew demonstrated that they were the waterfront standard and their performance on a combat deployment continues to inspire me. The sailors of this great warship should wear their ribbons with pride.”

Ships and squadrons competing for the Battle “E” must attain at least four of the five Command Excellence Awards throughout the competitive period. Makin Island was recognized for excellence in maritime warfare (Black “E”), command and control (Green “E”), logistics management (Blue “E”), and ship safety (Yellow “E”).

Makin Island spent the first three quarters of 2016 working through the basic and integrated training phases, and successfully completed a Board of Inspection and Survey assessment. Due to the crew’s accomplishments, Makin Island departed Naval Station San Diego on time for deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation.

Pride in Accomplishment

“The crew’s efforts sustained the health of the ship, and we were able to support a range of critical maritime security operations without stopping for [a mid-deployment voyage repair],” Melson said. “No big deck has done that in a long time, and the men and women aboard this ship should be proud of that accomplishment.”

Makin Island sailors who were members of the crew any time during 2016 are now eligible to wear the Battle "E" ribbon on their uniforms. Any Makin Island sailor who already has a Battle "E" award from a previous command can now add an additional "E" device to the ribbon.

Makin Island is the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Commander, Amphibious Squadron Five , is conducting maritime security operations and supporting theater security cooperation efforts in the

area of operations.