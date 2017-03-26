Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, March 26, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 38 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed 35 oil barrels, six oil refinement stills, and a well head.

-- Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units, damaged a supply route, and destroyed a fighting position, a tactical vehicle and a mortar system.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes damaged a pump jack and destroyed two pump jacks and an oil rig.

-- Near Tabqah, nine strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units, damaged a supply route, and destroyed nine fighting positions, an improvised weapons facility and a weapons factory.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes consisting of 55 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Kirkuk, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; damaged 11 supply routes and a fighting position; suppressed two ISIS tactical units; and destroyed seven fighting positions, four mortar positions, two tactical vehicles, a supply cache and a sniper weapon system.

-- Near Rawah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building and an ISIS headquarters.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIS' ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is a strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.