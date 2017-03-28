Mattis Plans Trip to New York, London

By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is traveling to New York and London this week, his third trip since taking office.

Mattis will travel to New York tomorrow to consult on defense issues with the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He travels March 30 to London, where he is to emphasize the unity of the alliance and trans-Atlantic bond between the United States and the United Kingdom, Pentagon officials said in a statement announcing the trip.

In London, Mattis will meet with British officials, including Defense Secretary Michael Fallon. The two defense leaders are scheduled to host a joint news conference after their meeting.

(Follow Lisa Ferdinando on Twitter: @FerdinandoDoD)