Dog Retires, Reunites With Wingman

By Air Force Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C., March 30, 2017 — "Trust in me, my friend, for I am your comrade. I will protect you with my last breath ... Together we will conquer all obstacles, and search out those who might wish harm to others …"

In 2012, Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Despins, a military working dog handler with the 20th Security Forces Squadron here, met Jony, his first canine partner.

Together, the two used their individual skill sets to make a formidable team, eventually becoming certified as an explosives detection and patrol unit to keep people around the world safe and their fellow airmen out of harm’s way.

Jony was really excited, always happy to see people and very energetic, Despins said. Even back then, Jony knew what was expected of him and how to do his job.

Jony’s performance during his initial training determined what certifications he received; military working dogs can receive narcotics and explosives credentials as well as certification as a patrol dog.

“All their physical traits: their sight, their hearing, their nose, their speed, their teeth,” Despins said, “[dogs] bring so much to the table — things we can’t do and the equipment we’re provided can’t do.”

Although the physical traits are necessary for success, it takes more than just advanced senses for a dog to pass initial training.

“They must be able to listen to commands,” Despins said. “If they can’t do that they’ll automatically be disqualified. Some dogs just don’t have the drive.”

After Despins, Jony served with five other handlers, one of which was Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Edward Davis Jr., the 20th SFS assistant flight chief. The pair deployed to Afghanistan together in 2013.

"… It is for you that I will unselfishly give my life and spend my nights unrested …"

“Dogs would sacrifice and do anything for their handler,” said Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Coughlin, a MWD handler with the 20th SFS. “It doesn’t matter what it is. They have no fear of what they go into as far as the danger.”

Distinguished Service

During one of his deployments, Jony went on more than 60 missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, finding six explosives and enduring five firefights. Jony also went on seven explosive detection missions with the Secret Service in support of the president and vice president of the United States.

Thanks to Jony’s acute sense of smell, Davis and his team were able to come back home to their families.

"… Together you and I shall experience a bond only others like us will understand …"

The unwavering faith between military working dogs and handlers is not left behind on the battlefield.

“They’re wingmen,” Davis said. “Not only are they there through the thick and thin, the good times and the bad times, they’re there to protect and they’re there to watch out for you.”

According to Davis, the bond is incomparable to any other.

“You can create a facade as you’re going through your day to day,” he said. “However the dog knows; they know when something’s not right or if you feel down or depressed and are just trying to keep a straight face.”

"… If we should meet again on another street I will gladly take up your fight, I am a Military Working Dog and together we are guardians of the night."

The prior unattributed quotes are excerpts of a poem titled “Guardians of the Night,” written by an unknown author and dedicated to military working dogs and their service. Traditionally read at MWD retirement ceremonies, Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathryn McCarthy, a 20th SFS MWD handler, read the poem in honor of Jony.

Last Ride

The sun is rising as Jony takes his “last ride” in a patrol truck around the kennel, allowing him to say goodbye to his family of handlers, fellow MWDs and the base he has worked hard to protect.

After Jony is let out of the vehicle, he walks down the center aisle dividing the crowd, on the same field where he spent years training to protect and detect.

Friends, family and those who may have only known Jony through his acts of courage gathered to commemorate nine years, or 68 dog years, of distinguished service. Jony barks throughout the ceremony, joining the crowd in celebration of his accomplishments.

Like so many airmen before him, Jony receives a retirement pin to symbolize his transition from an active-duty service member to retiree; unlike most airmen, Jony is also presented with a bone to symbolize his transition from the kennel to the couch, reclaiming his place at the side of an old familiar friend.

“I don’t look at Jony as a pet or as an animal,” Despins said. “I look at him as more than that. He’s like my best friend, even though he can’t talk back.”

After nine years of service alongside several partners, Jony’s leash is relinquished and permanently put in Despins hands, and together the two go home.