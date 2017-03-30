U.S. to Expand Fire Support of African Union Mission in Somalia

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2017 — President Donald J. Trump has approved a Defense Department proposal to provide additional precision fires in support of African Union Mission in Somalia and Somali security forces operations to defeat al-Shabab in Somalia, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said today in a statement.

“This authority is consistent with our approach of developing capable Somali security forces and supporting regional partners in their efforts to combat al-Shabab,” Davis said. “Somali and AMISOM forces have already achieved significant success in recapturing territory from al-Shabab, and additional U.S. support will help them increase pressure on al-Shabab and reduce the risk to our partner forces when they conduct operations.”

AMISOM is a regional peacekeeping mission operated in Somalia by the African Union with the approval of the United Nations. It was first established in 2007 with an initial six-month mandate. Troops from U.S. Africa Command support the mission through information exchanges, partnership building exercises and precision strikes.

“We stand with the international community in supporting the Federal Government of Somalia as it strives to improve stability and security in Somalia,” Davis said. “The additional support provided by this authority will help deny al-Shabab safe havens from which it could attack U.S. citizens or U.S. interests in the region.”