By Cheryl Pellerin DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2017 — Cyber security challenges and operating with too few air tankers and in increasingly contested environments are some of the priorities that U.S. Transportation Command is focusing on today, the Transcom commander told a House panel this morning.

Air Force Gen. Darren W. McDew testified before the House Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee and members of the HASC Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittees on the state of Transcom.

Transcom does its mission in two ways, McDew said: “We can provide an immediate force tonight through the use of our airlift and air refueling fleets. And we can provide that decisive force when needed through the use of our strategic sealift and surface assets.”

Both approaches are under stress in a time of budget challenges and in an increasingly complex operating environment, the general said, noting that he expects future adversaries to be more versatile and dynamic, forcing Transcom to adapt, change and evolve.

Potential adversaries also must be viewed through transregional, multidomain and multifunctional lenses, he added.

Contested Environments

Properly understanding potential threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea and worldwide violent extremists in a global context is of utmost concern for Transcom and for national security, McDew said.

“In each of the scenarios, I believe logistics plays a critical but often overlooked role, McDew said. “Today U.S. Transcom is critically examining how we execute our logistics mission in the contested environments of the future -- a space we haven't had to operate in, at least logistically, for a very long time.” VIDEO | 00:56 | Transcom Revises Logistics Plans

The general said Transcom is exercising in wargaming scenarios, forcing planners to account for transportation's vital role and, for the first time, potential loss of ships, planes and other assets.

“We have never battled lack of domain dominance for this nation in 70 plus years,” McDew said. “We're there now. We're in a different mindset today. We're looking at a different enemy, a different fight. We have to think differently and we're now incorporating attrition.”

Earlier this year, Transcom held its first ever contested environment wargame imagining a scenario where the U.S. military didn't dominate the skies or own every line of communication, he said.

“The wargame uncovered a surprising [number] of lessons learned, which we've already started absorbing into our tactics, techniques and procedures,” the general added.

Cyber Threat

The need for cyber security runs throughout Transcom operations, McDew told the panel.

“We aren't the only government agency to face these threats but U.S. Transcom has a unique problem set. Unlike other combatant commands, commercial industry plays a vital role in how we accomplish our mission,” he explained. VIDEO | 01:12 | Service Transportation Risks Hurt Transcom

The DoD information network is relatively secure, the general said, but how does Transcom guarantee the security of military data on commercial systems?

Transcom operates in an ambiguous seam between DoD and the Department of Homeland Security, he said, which is responsible for commercial cyber security breaches.

“Our mission includes dot-mil and dot-com domains,” he added, “[and] we are accelerating several initiatives and also our thinking to try to help close that gap between DoD and DHS.

About a year ago Transcom started down a path of discovery on cyber, he said.

Over the last 18 months the command has had three cyber roundtables that included academics, business leaders, hackers and others, McDew said, “to take us from cyber awareness to cyber knowledge. And now we understand how nervous we should be in this domain.”

Ninety percent of Transcom’s daily transportation data runs through commercial networks, he added, “… so that's our challenge and we're trying to bridge that gap and make that understanding more relevant.”

Air Refueling Tankers

In response to a question from the panel about which area in his Transcom portfolio would keep the general up at night, McDew said, “Air refueling tankers.”

If Transcom had 1,000 air refueling tankers, it might be enough, he added, “… because any significant battle also brings up the rate of defense of the homeland and any corresponding [combatant command] near that area has to bring up its defenses. All of that needs air refueling tankers.”

The general said that one of his top recommendations for the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act would be to accelerate the tanker program as much as possible, reducing the risk created by too few tankers.

The Air Force is considering retiring the KC-10 aerial tanker and transport, deployed in 1981, and McDew says the new KC-46 won’t be delivered for three years “at the earliest.”

The plan to retire the KC-10 may have to be revisited, McDew said.

“Although I understand the expense that's going to come, we're trying to keep the KC-10s around longer than the plan,” he added. “But we have to find a way to climb out of the bathtub if the KC-46 is not to going to be online in a reasonable amount of time to allow us to potentially accelerate that recap.”

(Follow Cheryl Pellerin on Twitter @PellerinDoDNews)