Counter-ISIS Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

April 4, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces have continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 27 strikes consisting of 55 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 17 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, four strikes destroyed nine ISIS wellheads and an oil storage tank.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes destroyed five ISIS wellheads and five barges.

-- Near Palmyra, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a heavy machine gun.

-- Near Raqqa, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tabqah, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions and a tank.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 13 strikes consisting of 38 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and an ISIS machine gun team; destroyed five fighting positions, two vehicle-bomb factories, a weapons facility and an anti-air artillery system; damaged three supply routes and three fighting positions; and suppressed four ISIS mortar teams, two ISIS tactical units and an ISIS artillery team.

-- Near Qaim, five strikes destroyed two vehicle-bomb factories, two weapons storage facilities and an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Rawah, two strikes engaged two ISIS staging areas.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.