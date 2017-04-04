Face of Defense: Father’s Service Inspires Son to Join Marines

By Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Roux Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C., April 4, 2017 — While playing in the attic as a boy, Marine Corps Cpl. Dylan Rivere found an old sea bag and plastic storage container that contained his father’s old Air Force uniforms and equipment.

He picked up the uniform and ran downstairs, where he asked his father what it was. His father told him about when he served and what it was like working on jet engines. Those stories inspired him to want to join the armed forces.

On Dec. 2, 2012, Rivere left his family in Louisiana and arrived at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, to join the Marine Corps.

Fascination With Fixing Things

“Since I was younger, I’ve always been tearing apart lawn mowers and putting them back together,” said Rivere, a support equipment mechanic assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing here. “My dad was a jet engine mechanic, and I’ve always been fascinated with fixing things. I thought it would be cool to do it in the military.”

Rivere works on a variety of equipment that helps the aircraft mechanics here maintain readiness so aircraft can respond when needed.

But since he joined the military, Rivere said, he has learned more than just how to do his job. He’s learned what it takes to be a leader, explained, and that his Marines are a reflection of him and his leadership ability. He also has learned to be a mentor and teach his junior Marines.

“I try to teach them how to be more efficient at their jobs while also mentoring them to set them up for success for their future careers,” he said. “I want to give them a drive to come to work and learn new things.”