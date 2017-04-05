Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Pacom Detects, Tracks North Korean Missile Launch

From a U.S. Pacific Command News Release

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii, April 5, 2017 — U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what officials assess to be a North Korean missile launch at 11:42 a.m. yesterday, Hawaii time  -- 5:42 p.m. EDT – Pacom officials announced.

U.S. Pacific Command
U.S. Pacific Command U.S. Pacific Command Emblem
U.S. Pacific Command
Download Download Image Link Image details page

The launch of a single ballistic missile occurred at a land-based facility near Sinpo, officials said in a statement, adding that the missile was tracked until it landed in the Sea of Japan nine minutes later.

Initial assessments indicate the type of missile was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile, officials said.

Pacom is fully committed to working closely with South Korean and Japanese allies to maintain security, the statement said, adding that he North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.

Related Links

Special Report: DoD Focus on Asia-Pacific Rebalance
North Korea pacific command pacom

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe