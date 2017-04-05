Pacom Detects, Tracks North Korean Missile Launch

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii, April 5, 2017 —
U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what officials assess to be a North Korean missile launch at 11:42 a.m. yesterday, Hawaii time -- 5:42 p.m. EDT – Pacom officials announced.
The launch of a single ballistic missile occurred at a land-based facility near Sinpo, officials said in a statement, adding that the missile was tracked until it landed in the Sea of Japan nine minutes later.
Initial assessments indicate the type of missile was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile, officials said.
Pacom is fully committed to working closely with South Korean and Japanese allies to maintain security, the statement said, adding that he North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.