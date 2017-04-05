Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 5, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 15 strikes consisting of 22 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed eight ISIS oil tanker trucks and two wellheads.

-- Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions, three vehicles, a mortar system, a rocket system and an excavator.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes destroyed 10 ISIS wellheads, an explosives cache and an oil inlet manifold.

-- Near Tabqah, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 11 strikes consisting of 52 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Qaim, a strike destroyed an ISIS media facility.

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a watercraft.

-- Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units; destroyed two mortar systems, two command-and-control nodes, a supply cache and a fighting position; damaged nine supply routes and a bridge; and suppressed 10 ISIS mortar teams and two ISIS tactical units.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed 16 rockets, six rocket systems, and a vehicle-borne bomb.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.