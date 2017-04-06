DoD Enhances Space Capabilities, Work Tells Symposium Audience

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2017 — The Defense Department is enhancing its space-based capabilities, Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work told an audience of about 200 military and industry representatives yesterday at the 33rd Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In a statement, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a spokesperson for the deputy secretary, said Work discussed the capabilities and the challenges associated with the space domain during the symposium’s classified forum, and that he described the steps DoD has taken to meet those challenges.

“The deputy secretary noted we must continue to ensure the many benefits derived from space-based capabilities are available to our warfighters without interruption,” Hillson said. “If an adversary attempts to deny us the capability, we must be able to respond in an integrated and coordinated fashion. Space forces are a key element in the department's emerging multidomain battle concept.”

Vanguard of Third Offset Strategy

Work told the audience that space warriors should think of themselves as the vanguard of the Third Offset Strategy in integrating new capabilities, such as artificial intelligence and autonomy, and new concepts of operations, Hillson said, and she provided excerpts from his remarks:

-- "We are safeguarding the availability, security, and resiliency of our assets at all times and through all phases of conflict."

-- "Cyber and space-based capabilities ensure we project strength in all domains of warfare."

-- "Space control capabilities should be considered to ensure survivable and resilient space operations necessary for the execution of war plans and the defense of our allies."

-- "While we rely heavily on space capabilities, in both peace and war, we must continue to emphasize space control as challenges arise."

Work also visited with airmen of the 50th Space Wing at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, during the trip. A component of Air Force Space Command, the wing is responsible for the operation and support of 175 DoD satellites and provides installation support to 16 major tenant units.