Deputy Secretary Visits USS Nimitz at Sea

By Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Herline, USS Nimitz DoD News, Defense Media Activity

ABOARD USS NIMITZ AT SEA, April 6, 2017 — Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work visited the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz on April 4 to meet with leaders and to observe and discuss Carrier Strike Group 11 capabilities and training as the strike group prepares for an upcoming deployment.

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, center, speaks with Navy Rear Adm. William Byrne, left, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, and Navy Rear Adm. Ross Myers, commander of Carrier Strike Group 15, during a visit to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz at sea in the Pacific Ocean, April 4, 2017. Nimitz is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. Navy photo by Seaman Leon Wong
Nimitz is undergoing a composite training unit exercise, which is intended to fully integrate the strike group and test the sailors with complex real-world scenarios as the final step in proving operational capability before deployment.

Work met with Navy Rear Adm. William Byrne, the strike group commander, and with Navy Capt. Kevin Lenox, the USS Nimitz commanding officer, and other members of the carrier’s chain of command. He also visited with warfare commanders and with Navy Rear Adm. Ross Myers, commander of Carrier Strike Group 15, who is evaluating Carrier Strike Group 11 on its performance in the exercise.

During the visit, Work toured the ship's bridge, primary flight control and various other spaces to observe flight operations and the ship's operations.

"We really have a spectacular group of young men and women who are serving this country," the deputy secretary said. "My thanks go out to everyone who volunteered to serve their nation. I wish Nimitz the best of luck with the rest of COMPTUEX, and I wish them the best of luck on deployment."


