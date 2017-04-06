Face of Defense: Final Flight Culminates Soldier’s 28-Year Career

By Robert Harrison U.S. Forces Afghanistan

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan, April 6, 2017 — Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joshua Wade Martin flew his final flight here March 17 as a member of the Distinguished Visitor Operations Detachment of Task Force Thor/206th Military Intelligence Battalion.

Dozens of soldiers stood by to greet him as he landed his Fairchild C-26 Metroliner for the final time.

Two fire engines sprayed arching water plumes over the top of his aircraft as it taxied to the ramp. When Martin stepped to the tarmac, his teammates surrounded him with honors as they doused him with water. The water salute is a time-honored tradition to celebrate notable events in aviation or naval history, such as the last flight of an aircraft or pilot. The last flight often signifies a pending retirement from service.

“This is quite an honor,” Martin said. “I wasn’t expecting all of this. I just want to thank everybody for doing this.”

Mission-Focused

"[Martin] is completely mission-focused, every time, 100 percent,” said Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Javier Barrera, the Distinguished Visitor Operations Detachment commander. “He has been doing a great job, and I’m sure he’ll continue to do a great job in retirement."

Martin has flown nearly 100 missions in Afghanistan, flying four to five times a week, with each mission lasting from three to 10 hours, Barrera said.

“I’ve served with Chief Martin for the full rotation -- nine months,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class John Tucker, Distinguished Visitor Operations Detachment flight operations sergeant. “He showed up eager to get the mission done. Everyone is always pleased with his performance. He’s got a ‘Let’s get it done,’ very professional mentality.”

The Distinguished Visitor Operations Detachment here is a conglomeration of Ohio and Arkansas Army National Guard units and soldiers. Martin is in the Arkansas National Guard, and Barrera and Tucker serve in the Ohio National Guard.

The Distinguished Visitor Operations Detachment crews transport senior personnel throughout Afghanistan -- primarily senior Resolute Support headquarters officers and noncommissioned officers -- as well as distinguished visitors from the United States and other NATO and coalition nations. The detachment also transports other passengers or cargo whenever their services are an efficient, effective or available option, Tucker said.

Martin is culminating 28 years of Army service. He will redeploy soon to begin his transition toward retirement from the Arkansas Army National this summer. In retirement, he said, he hopes to land a civilian pilot job that’s similar to what he has done here.

Enlisted in 1989

Martin enlisted in the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1989. He spent a few years with a Special Forces group in the Colorado National Guard in the mid-1990s before returning to Arkansas, where he earned the rank of sergeant first class and met his goal of becoming a readiness noncommissioned officer. He applied for warrant officer selection and completed rotary-wing flight school in 2002, qualified to fly UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

When he earned his fixed-wing pilot certification, he joined Detachment 30, Operational Support Airlift in Little Rock, Arkansas, providing the same type support missions he has fulfilled here with DV Ops.

This tour was Martin’s first deployment to Afghanistan. He had previously deployed to Balad, Iraq, in 2006-2007, where he flew Black Hawks.

Martin has three children, including two sons who are following in his footsteps. His oldest son is an Army nurse, and his youngest son is completing the process to enlist directly into the active Army Warrant Officer Flight School. Martin’s daughter is still in elementary school.

“I have always enjoyed the camaraderie of the Army,” Martin said. “The friendships have been the best part for me. I’ve always enjoyed the missions we do. I’ve enjoyed flying here. I’ve been active duty with the Guard for most of my career, and that’s provided a good life for my family.”