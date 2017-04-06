Air Force C-130 Aircraft Deploy to Peru for Flood-Relief Mission

By Jose Ruiz, U.S. Southern Command

DORAL, Fla., April 6, 2017 — At the request of the Peruvian government, two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, flew to Lima, Peru, April 4 to support ongoing U.S. disaster assistance to communities devastated by floods resulting from torrential rainfall in the country’s northern region.

Flooding, Landslides

Flooding and landslides in Peru that began in March have killed more than 100 people and left over 150,000 people homeless.

The aircraft will support the transport of aid and personnel to areas impacted by the floods and will join the ongoing U.S. relief mission led by the U.S. Agency for International Development to help alleviate human suffering in Peru.

DoD Donates Money for Equipment

The Defense Department has also donated $270,000 for the purchase of water purification systems, portable solar generators and water pumps distributed to flood-affected areas in Peru