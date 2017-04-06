Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Air Force C-130 Aircraft Deploy to Peru for Flood-Relief Mission

By Jose Ruiz, U.S. Southern Command

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

DORAL, Fla., April 6, 2017 — At the request of the Peruvian government, two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, flew to Lima, Peru, April 4 to support ongoing U.S. disaster assistance to communities devastated by floods resulting from torrential rainfall in the country’s northern region.

A C-130J taxis on the flightline as part of an 11-ship C-130J formation Oct. 24, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Little Rock AFB is home to the largest C-130 fleet in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Grace Nichols)
A C-130J taxis on the flightline as part of an 11-ship C-130J formation Oct. 24, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Little Rock AFB is home to the largest C-130 fleet in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Grace Nichols)
A C-130J taxis on the flightline as part of an 11-ship C-130J formation Oct. 24, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Little Rock AFB is home to the largest C-130 fleet in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Grace Nichols) Peru deployment
A C-130J taxis on the flightline as part of an 11-ship C-130J formation Oct. 24, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Little Rock AFB is home to the largest C-130 fleet in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Grace Nichols)
Download Download Image Link Image details page

Flooding, Landslides

Flooding and landslides in Peru that began in March have killed more than 100 people and left over 150,000 people homeless.

The aircraft will support the transport of aid and personnel to areas impacted by the floods and will join the ongoing U.S. relief mission led by the U.S. Agency for International Development to help alleviate human suffering in Peru.

DoD Donates Money for Equipment

The Defense Department has also donated $270,000 for the purchase of water purification systems, portable solar generators and water pumps distributed to flood-affected areas in Peru

As part of its partnership with Peru, U.S. Southern Command previously provided disaster preparedness assistance to the South American nation, including the construction of 13 regional emergency operation centers used by Peruvian relief personnel supporting victims of the recent floods.

Related Videos

Two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., flew to Lima, Peru, April 4, 2017, to support ongoing U.S. disaster assistance to communities devastated by floods
Air Force Humanitarian Relief U.S. Southern Command

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe