Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 7, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 24 strikes consisting of 58 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 16 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS wellhead.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS wellhead.

-- Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; and destroyed four fighting positions and a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Tabqah, eight strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units; destroyed three fighting positions and a vehicle-borne bomb; and suppressed two ISIS tactical units.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 42 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Beiji, a strike destroyed a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle and a supply cache.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; destroyed four mortar systems, three fighting positions, two vehicle-borne-bomb factories, two command-and-control nodes, a rocket system and a tactical vehicle; and suppressed six mortar teams and two ISIS tactical units.

-- Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an improvised weapons facility and a vehicle.

-- Near Qayyarah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and an ISIS staging area and destroyed a supply cache and an artillery system.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.