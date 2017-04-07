Mattis Praises Mark E. Green’s Nomination as Next Army Secretary

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis praised President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Dr. Mark E. Green of Tennessee to become the next Secretary of the Army.

“Mark will provide strong civilian leadership, improve military readiness and support our service members, civilians, and their families,” Mattis said in a statement issued today.”

Strong Leadership

Mattis added that he appreciates Green’s willingness to serve the nation.

The secretary said Green had his full support during the selection process.

“And, he will have my full support during the Senate confirmation process,” Mattis added. “I am confident of Mark's ability to effectively lead the Army.”

A White House news release issued today announced Green’s nomination to be the next Secretary of the Army. The release reads as follows:

Mark E. Green of Tennessee to be Secretary of the Army

Dr. Mark E. Green currently serves as Tennessee State Senator for District 22. He is the Chaplain of the Senate GOP Caucus and was selected as the Tennessee Journal’s Rookie of the year in 2013. Dr. Green is the CEO of Align MD, an emergency department staffing company, which provides leadership and staffing to emergency departments and hospitalist services in forty-seven hospitals in nine states.

In 1986, 2nd Lieutenant Green graduated from West Point with a degree in economics and began his military career as an infantry officer. Dr. Green served as a rifle platoon leader, scout platoon leader, battalion personnel officer, a supply officer, an airborne rifle company commander in the famed 82nd Airborne Division and commanded a recruiting company in U.S. Army Recruiting Command. As an Army physician, Mark served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. His military awards include the Bronze Star, the Air Medal, the Air Medal with “V” device for valor under heavy enemy fire, and numerous other medals for service.

Robert M. Speer is currently serving as the acting Secretary of the Army.