Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 9, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 26 strikes consisting of 60 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 16 strikes consisting of 22 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS wellhead.

-- Near Raqqa, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, and destroyed a fighting position and tactical vehicle.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed an ISIS wellhead and damaged five others; and damaged five anti-air artillery systems.

-- Near Tabaqah, 10 strikes engaged 10 ISIS tactical units; destroyed two defensive fighting positions; and destroyed four ISIS vehicles.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 38 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Huwajah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS staging area.

-- Near Beiji, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed seven fighting positions, three mortar systems, two caches, a command-and-control node, a vehicle bomb factory, a vehicle bomb, a rocket-propelled grenade system and an ISIS-held building; damaged seven ISIS supply routes; and suppressed five ISIS mortar teams.

-- Near Tal Afar, two strikes destroyed a weapons factory and a bomb factory.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.