By Naval Sea Systems Command News Release

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2017 — The future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is underway for its first set of sea trials, known as Builder's Sea Trials. Builder's sea trials provide an opportunity to test systems, components and compartments at sea for the first time.

Over the next several days, the future Gerald R. Ford’s sailors, shipbuilders from Huntington Ingalls Industries - Newport News Shipbuilding, the Navy's Supervisor of Shipbuilding and Naval Sea Systems Command personnel will be working side-by-side testing many of the ship's key systems and technologies.

‘Rigorous, Comprehensive Test Program’

"The Navy and our industry partners are excited to have the future USS Gerald R. Ford underway under her own power for the first time, executing a rigorous and comprehensive test program for this first-of-class ship," said Navy Rear Adm. Brian Antonio, program executive officer for aircraft carriers.

"This milestone is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and we look forward to learning a great deal during sea trials. We will continue to work together to deliver Ford's critical capabilities to the fleet," Antonio said.