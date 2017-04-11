Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 11, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 31 strikes consisting of 99 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 19 strikes consisting of 26 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike damaged two ISIS wellheads.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed one ISIS wellhead and damaged a second.

-- Near Raqqa, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tabqah, 12 strikes engaged eight ISIS tactical units and destroyed four vehicles, three fighting positions, a vehicle-borne bomb and a tactical vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes consisting of 73 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed an ISIS staging area and an ISIS fuel truck and damaged a vehicle.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed a fighting position, a supply cache, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an anti-air artillery system and a vehicle-borne bomb; damaged a fighting position; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit and a mortar team.

-- Near Qayyarah, three strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed two vehicles.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS tactical vehicle and destroyed an anti-air artillery system.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three bunkers and a vehicle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.