Face of Defense: Army NCO Inspires Others to Succeed

By Army Sgt. Bethany Huff U.S. Army Central

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait, April 13, 2017 — Army Sgt. Bryttany Gant, an awards noncommissioned officer for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve here, said she doesn’t consider herself to be anyone special, and simply strives to do the best job she can.

However, Gant’s coworkers believe that she is the type of soldier who inspires others.

“She’s one of those soldiers who push you with her positivity,” said Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Enny Dulanto, the human resources technician for CJTF-OIR. “She’s that soldier who will keep you going when you’re ready to quit.”

Dulanto said she has worked with Gant since 2012, and has watched her advancement from private first class to sergeant.

Strong Work Ethic

“She has always been mature for her rank,” Dulanto said. “You can give her any task, and that task will get accomplished.”

While attending Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, Gant played for the women’s basketball team and joined the sorority Delta Sigma Zeta Inc. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Gant said she was looking for career when she joined the Army five years ago. What she found, she said, was a profession with limitless possibilities.

“It’s been great. I’ve done things that I would never be able to do as a civilian,” she said. “I have a few options I’m currently considering that range from Officer Candidate School or Warrant Officer School. Or if those don’t work out, then I can work toward becoming sergeant major.”

Gant said she hopes to become a personal trainer or a nutritionist in her post-military life.

Keeping Busy

Today, Gant spends her spare time working out, training soldiers and ensuring that she never has idle hands.

“She always finds something to keep herself busy,” Dulanto said. “Every soldier goes to her for advice or encouragement.”

Gant, who hails from St. Petersburg, Florida, credits her success to the support of many people and one special family member.

“There are a lot of people along the way that have had some sort of impact on my career,” she said. “A lot of NCOs, officers and peers -- and definitely my mom. She knows and understands when I need great words of affirmation.”

Gant offered her advice on achieving success.

“Don’t give up, stay competitive,” she said. “Anyone can reach a goal that they want. It just depends on them to make it happen.”