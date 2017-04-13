Misdirected Strike Results in Partnered Force Casualties

From a U.S. Central Command News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 13, 2017 — A coalition airstrike in support of partnered forces fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria south of Tabqah, Syria, resulted in the deaths of 18 Syrian Democratic Forces personnel April 11, according to a U.S. Central Command news release issued today.

The strike was requested by the partnered forces, who had identified the target location as an ISIS fighting position, the release said. The target location was actually a forward SDF fighting position.

The coalition’s deepest condolences go out to the members of the SDF and their families, the release said. The coalition is in close contact with its SDF partners who have expressed a strong desire to remain focused on the fight against ISIS despite this tragic incident.

The coalition is assessing the cause of the incident and will implement appropriate safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.