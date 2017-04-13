Razor Talon Provides Joint Training for Air, Ground Components

By Air Force Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton 4th Fighter Wing

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C., April 13, 2017 — The opposing force scurried around the arid airfield, preparing for an oncoming attack. Without warning, a pair of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft screamed toward the airfield and simulated multiple strafing runs, decimating a radar jammer.

An Air Force tactical air control party specialist embedded with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, confirmed the target was destroyed from a hideout in the woods nearby.

A C-17 Globemaster III out of Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, flew out of the clouds overhead and delivered simulated support of 82nd Airborne Division members who would parachute to the ground and take over the airfield by any means necessary.

Within a short amount of time, American forces gained control of the airfield and exercise Razor Talon continued here.

Razor Talon: ‘An Integral Part of Training’

“Razor Talon is an integral part of training,” said Air Force Capt. Dan Lusardi, a 75th Fighter Squadron A-10C pilot. “As an A-10 pilot, we rarely have a chance to practice with other branches and have our capabilities fully utilized. It’s rare that we practice both air-to-ground and air-to-air procedures, especially at the same time.”

Lusardi added this type of training not only sharpens pilots’ tactics, techniques and procedures, but also allows them to work better with other military branches during real world operations.

Air Force Maj. Mike Malone, the chief officer in charge for Razor Talon, said one of the main objectives of the exercise is to help airmen better integrate with other branches and other aircraft.

“We want to integrate all military personnel so we can synchronize our effects and continue to dominate our adversaries as a unified fighting force,” Malone said.

Aircraft Play Pivotal Role

Twenty-one aircraft supported this iteration of Razor Talon. Each aircraft played a pivotal role in the success of the exercise.

Fourteen of the aircraft were Seymour Johnson AFB F-15E Strike Eagles, which were tasked with the simulated destruction of ground targets. Four F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, fought simulated opposing forces in the air and on the ground, and two A-10s from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, provided close air support for ground forces.

“In a real-world environment, there are a lot of moving parts,” Malone said. “Razor Talon allows us to join forces and use those moving parts at a good pace in a safer environment.”