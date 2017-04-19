Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 19, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 33 strikes consisting of 124 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 21 strikes consisting of 28 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS oil equipment materials, an ISIS vehicle and an ISIS wellhead.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed five ISIS barges and five ISIS wellheads.

-- Near Raqqa, eight strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed three vehicle-borne bombs, two fighting positions, two command-and-control nodes, an ISIS bridge, an anti-air artillery system and a weapons cache; and suppressed a mortar team and an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tabqah, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, destroyed two fighting positions and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes consisting of 96 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, eight strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units; destroyed 11 fighting positions, six rocket-propelled grenade systems, five anti-air artillery systems, four medium machine guns, four vehicle-borne bombs, a weapons cache, a front-end loader, an ISIS vehicle and a command-and-control node; and suppressed four fighting positions, four ISIS supply routes and four ISIS tactical units.

-- Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a dump truck.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an anti-air artillery system.

-- Near Rutbah, a strike destroyed an ISIS bunker.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed a weapons cache.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.